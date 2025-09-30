After a grueling stalemate in the offseason, Chicago Bulls star Josh Giddey agreed to a four-year $100 million contract. That will inevitably bring on heightened expectations about whether he is worthy of that kind of money.

It was the elephant in the room during Bulls Media Day on Monday. However, Giddey made it clear that the money is one thing, but it doesn't change how he approaches the game.

“Signing a new contract it doesn't change anything for me,” he said. “There's always expectations when you're in the NBA, especially when you play for a big market team like this expectations are always high.”

Clearly, the Bulls see something special in Giddey. Last year, he averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game. But it was after the All-Star break where Giddey really started to blossom.

In March, he averaged 22.5 points, 10 rebounds, and 9.5 assists per game. Along the way, Giddey garnered many triple doubles and even had a near quadruple double against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 22.

Five days later, Giddey became a highlight reel with his half court buzzer beater against the Lakers.

Additionally, Giddey emerged into a strong leader who exuded a tremendous amount of confidence. All of which laid the groundwork for the deal of a lifetime.

Josh Giddey is the last one standing for the Bulls

For the last few years, the Bulls have been able to establish a solid core. One that includes Giddey, Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, Matas Buzelis, and Nikola Vucevic. However, after this year, with the exception of Giddey, the three out of those five will become unrestricted free agents.

White refused a contract extension and will hit the market after this year. Also, there is speculation a trade is in the works with Dosunmu. Meanwhile, Vucevic will play out the final year of his three year $60 million contract from 2023 and is being considered for a trade.

That leaves Giddey to lead the way with Buzelis right behind him and emerging into a potential star in his own right.