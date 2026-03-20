The Orlando Magic are in Charlotte to take on the Hornets on Thursday night, but things got heated quickly in the first half.

Head coach Jamahl Mosley watched his Magic team squander a lead and get outscored 36-11, turning an eight-point lead into a 17-point deficit.

On one possession, Desmond Bane drove through the contact, took an inordinate amount of contact from Hornets defenders, but did not get a foul call. A frustrated Bane began to get back on defense when the officials blew the whistle and the cameras panned over to an absolutely fuming.

“How is that not a f*cking foul?” Mosley could be seen yelling at all three officials. “How is that sh*t not a f*cking foul? How is that not a foul? Blow the f*cking whistle. Blow the f*cking whistle. I don't give a f*ck! Blow the f*cking whistle!”

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Magic coach Jamahl Mosley just got ejected: "How is that not a f*cking foul? How is that sh*t not a f*cking foul? How is that not a foul? Blow the f*cking whistle. Blow the f*cking whistle. I don't give a f*ck! Blow the f*cking whistle!"pic.twitter.com/IqOoDddwkH — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 20, 2026

The Magic trailed the Hornets at the half, 72-53. This is after the Magic led by as many as eight points in the first half.

Desmond Bane led all scorers with 16 points, adding in six rebounds as well. Coby White had a team-high 15 points off the Hornets bench at the half. LaMelo Ball and Kon Knueppel each added 14 points.