Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams went down with a knee injury shortly before the All-Star break, and it wasn't expected to be anything that keeps him on the sidelines for too long. He banged knees with a player on the Detroit Pistons and left the game, but his X-rays came back looking fine. However, Williams will now be out for at least two more weeks after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection in his knee.

“Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams received a platelet rich plasma (PRP) injection to treat tendinosis in his right knee,” a team spokesperson said in a release on Thursday. “Williams will be re-evaluated in two weeks.”

This is unfortunate news for the Bulls as they prepare for their first game back from the All-Star break against the New York Knicks on the road. Chicago is currently in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, and they have made it clear that they are trying to make a run to the postseason despite trading away their best player, Zach LaVine. The last thing they need right now is injury trouble, but that's exactly what they have here with Patrick Williams.

The Bulls limped into the NBA All-Star break as they lost eight of their final 11 games, and this injury news is not a good start to the final stretch of the season. It's hard to know where the Bulls go right now as they try to get back on track, but if the losing keeps up, the best option might be to tank for draft position.

So far this season, Williams is averaging 9.1 points per game in 26.2 minutes per game. He is also averaging 4.0 rebounds per game and 2.0 assists per game. Williams has struggled to reach his full potential since joining the Bulls, and injury trouble certainly isn't going to help.

The Bulls will return to action without Patrick Williams on Thursday night against the Knicks. The game will tip at 7:30 ET from Madison Square Garden in New York City, and the game is airing on local networks. The Knicks are currently favored by 12.5 points over the Bulls.