The Chicago Bulls are limping into the NBA All-Star break as they lost their final game on Wednesday before getting over a week off. The Detroit Pistons were back in the United Center after beating the Bulls by 40 points on Tuesday night, and they convincingly won game two as well. To make matters even worse for the Bulls, Patrick Williams went down with a knee injury and left the game.

Patrick Williams banged knees with a player on the Pistons, and that is when the injury happened. Fortunately, his X-Rays came back fine and it doesn't sound like this is going to be anything serious.

“Williams said he hit knees and aggravated a tendon but X-rays checked out fine and he’s not concerned about this being long-term issue,” K.C. Johnson said in a post.

This is important for the Bulls as the last thing that they need right now is injury trouble. With the Bulls getting the next week off because of the NBA All-Star break, Williams should easily be able to make a quick recovery.

Williams has struggled to meet expectations during his career with the Bulls, but he should get all the opportunities in the world to take some strides during the final stretch of the season. The Bulls have made it clear that they want to explore every facet of their lineup, and Williams is definitely somebody that they want to get going. He has shown flashes, but he has lacked consistency.

Going down with an injury would add to an already frustrating season for Williams, so it's good to see that he isn't dealing with anything major here.

The Bulls have now reached the NBA All-Star break and they get some much-needed time off. Chicago has lost eight of their last 11 games, and they need to turn things around if they truly want to make a run at the postseason.