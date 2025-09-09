Carmelo Anthony's legacy goes beyond the court.

The Knicks icon was inducted into the 2025 NBA Hall of Fame over the weekend and couldn't let one of his biggest career achievements pass by without looking towards the future. Melo took a moment to give a tribute to his role as a father to his son, Kiyan Anthony, and daughter, Genesis Anthony.

“Your father isn’t perfect, but he is proof that struggle doesn’t mean surrender,” Anthony told them. “Proof that the road can be rough and still lead to glory.”

“Raising children in this world is revolutionary,” Anthony said, his voice breaking. “My kids saved me. They gave me a reason to move past ego, past noise, past criticism. They remind me that legacy isn’t what you leave behind, but what you lift up.”

Melo shares Kiyan with his ex-wife, La La Anthony and will be following in his footsteps after committing to his alma mater, Syracuse University.

“As a father, this is a special moment–I might shed a tear,” the 10-time NBA All-Star said on his 7pm in Brooklyn podcast at the time. “This is a special moment because it was so hard, not to say much. It’s not easy to following in my blueprint.”

Genesis, who was born in 2017, was also present at the ceremony and has only been seen on a few occasions on social media, such as his retirement video and her birthday party last year. Melo shares Genesis with Mia Angel Burks, the basketball star's ex-partner.

Family was a big theme in the Knicks icon's speech, where he also thanked his late father, Carmelo Iriarte.

“To my father, Carmelo Iriarte, Boriqua, you left this world too soon, but you never left me. Your name is my name. Your spirit walks with me and every step I take. You were a poet, an activist, a fighter. You taught me without even knowing that words matter,” Melo said. “Even in your absence, you gave me strength. And in silence, you gave me purpose. And though I didn’t get to grow with you, I grew cause of you.”

“You gave me the first example of what it means to carry fire, and still speak with grace,” he continued. “Your blood runs in mine, your dream lives through me. This Hall of Fame jacket that I receive, I’m not wearing it tonight, I wear it for the both of us.”

During his career, Melo has won four Olympic medals, earned 28,000 career points, is a 10-time NBA All-Star, and was the 2013 NBA scoring champion. However, Melo's mark on the NBA exceeds what he's done on the court: “My children are my legacy.”

Melo was inducted into the 2025 NBA class alongside WNBA legends Sue Bird, Maya Moore, and Sylvia Fowles; fellow NBA star Dwight Howard; NBA and college coach Billy Donovan; NBA referee Danny Crawford; Heat owner Micky Arison; and the 2008 U.S. Men's Olympic Basketball Team (the Redeem Team).