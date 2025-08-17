Sophie Cunningham has some questions about whether she thinks Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will get married in the future.

Swift and Kelce's love story was on full display during her guest appearance on his New Heights podcast he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce.

The Indiana Fever star showed her curiosity on whether Kelce and Swift will tie the knot so she asked her Shoe Me Something podcast co-host, reality star West Wilson.

“Do we think they’re going to get engaged?” Cunningham asked.

Wilson shared that many people questioned whether their relationship was real and reduced it to a “PR stunt.” The reality star said that their being together for two years now dispels that theory.

“I think they actually like each other,” Cunningham said, agreeing.

The Fever star added that while they might have true feelings for one another, does their celebrity status

“I think everyone knows it’s locked in,” she said. “But I’m saying, do you think those are the type of people that still want to get married and that type of stuff, or are they too famous?”

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce thinking about marriage?

Swift and Kelce have been dating since 2023 and over the last two years they have been subjected to several engagement rumors which has reportedly has been annoying to the couple.

“Taylor and Travis are tired of all the pressure and endless discussion about their status,” says an insider to Star Magazine.

“They’re just enjoying being together right now, especially after all their time apart when she was on tour last year,” the insider continued, referring to Swift's Eras Tour and the Kelce's Super Bowl.

While Kelce has not proposed, marriage is reportedly still in the back of their mind for the future. Swift's family is supportive of the singer marrying Kelce and is excited for their future if they choose to tie the knot.

According to the Daily Mail, “once he is done playing [football], the conversation will be front and center,” the insider shared.

“Everyone is just waiting for Travis to ask her parents for her hand in marriage, her parents will say ‘yes,’ and they can’t wait for them to get engaged. Nothing seems to be imminent, but it will 100 percent happen,” the insider told the outlet.