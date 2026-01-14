The Charlotte Hornets will retire Dell Curry’s No. 30 jersey on March 19, honoring one of the most accomplished players in franchise history.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the ceremony will take place during Charlotte’s home game against the Orlando Magic (22-18) on Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. ET. Charania reported the news Wednesday at noon on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The Charlotte Hornets are retiring Dell Curry’s No. 30 jersey on March 19, sources tell ESPN. Curry, the 1994 Sixth Man of the Year, ranks second in points in franchise history and spent 10 of his 16 NBA seasons in Charlotte (1988–98). He currently serves as a team ambassador,” Charania wrote.

Curry spent 10 seasons with the Charlotte Hornets after joining the expansion franchise in its inaugural 1988–89 season. Across 701 games with the organization, he totaled 9,839 points, 2,022 rebounds, 1,429 assists, 747 steals and 186 blocks, cementing his place as one of the league’s most consistent perimeter scorers of the 1990s.

He finished his Hornets career averaging 14.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from three-point range in 25.1 minutes per contest. His shooting efficiency and bench production earned him the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award in 1994.

Dell Curry’s jersey retirement underscores legacy with Hornets

Curry also played a key role during Charlotte’s most competitive years, contributing to multiple playoff appearances throughout the decade. His ability to space the floor and provide scoring punch off the bench helped stabilize lineups and elevate teams that regularly contended for postseason berths in the Eastern Conference.

Curry ranks second on the franchise’s all-time scoring list and remains one of its most recognizable figures. Since retiring, he has maintained a presence within the organization and currently serves as a team ambassador.

Charlotte continues its season as the honor approaches. The Hornets sit at 14–26 following a 117–109 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night. They remain on a five-game road trip and are scheduled to face the Los Angeles Lakers (24–14) on Thursday night at 10:30 p.m. ET.