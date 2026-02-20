The Charlotte Hornets have been in a rebuild for quite a long time. But this season, there has been some positive momentum within the franchise. Part of that has been spearheaded by the young forward out of Alabama, Brandon Miller.

Miller's ability to score from almost anywhere on the court, paired with his length and athleticism, prompted the Hornets to draft Miller second overall in the 2023 NBA Draft.

On Thursday night, he made Hornets history, draining his 54th consecutive free throw. That surpassed the mark previously set by Kemba Walker, who was in attendance to watch it happen. Walker is seen applauding the 23-year-old.

And, of course, Miller missed the very next shot from the charity stripe.

Brandon Miller passed@Kemba Walker for the Charlotte Hornets’ record with 54 consecutive free throws… Then, misses the very next one 😂😳 The usual NBA jinx! pic.twitter.com/3kogP4GOQL — Courtside Buzz (@CourtsideBuzzX) February 20, 2026

The streak may be snapped, but Miller's ascendence has not.

This season, he is averaging 20.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, while knocking down a career-best 89 percent of his free throw attempts. He's also posting personal bests on the defensive end, with 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

Unfortunately for Miller and the Hornets, they dropped Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets, 105-101.

In the loss, Miller scored 17 points, but struggled mightily to find the range. He finished just 5-for-22 from the field, including a woeful 1-for-12 from beyond the arc. He did, however, chip in with seven assists and four rebounds.

As a team, Charlotte had 16 turnovers, which proved costly. The Rockets scored 23 points off those turnovers. Kevin Durant turned the clock back a bit, leading all scorers with 35 points on 14-for-20 shooting.

Despite the loss, the Hornets still hold the final spot for the play-in tournament. They'll look to get back on track Friday night at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers.