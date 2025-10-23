The Charlotte Hornets could not have asked for a better start to their season or from their two rookies, Ryan Kalkbrenner and Kon Knueppel. Both made their NBA debuts in front of a sellout crowd of 19,516 at Spectrum Center and immediately showed why the franchise believes they are part of its future.

Knueppel and Kalkbrenner combined for 21 points and 16 rebounds in Charlotte’s 136–117 win over the Brooklyn Nets, marking the first time in team history two rookies started on opening night. Kalkbrenner became just the second Hornets rookie ever to record a double-double in his debut, finishing with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Knueppel added 11 points, five rebounds, and poise beyond his years.

“It’s awesome,” Kalkbrenner said. “We’re just going to make the most of the opportunity we get. Whether it’s starting or coming off the bench, we’re happy to help the team win.”

Head coach Charles Lee praised the rookies’ composure and competitiveness. “They earned the opportunity to be out there,” Lee said. “It was cool to see them impact the game in so many ways. From Ryan blocking shots to Kon spacing the floor, they’ve both worked hard since the day they arrived.”

The Hornets' rookies were part of a balanced attack

Knueppel and Kalkbrenner were part of a balanced Hornets attack that saw nine players finish in double figures, an NBA record for a season opener. Brandon Miller led Charlotte with 25 points in his first game since suffering a wrist injury last season. LaMelo Ball had 20 points and eight assists, while Miles Bridges chipped in 18 points and 11 rebounds.

For a franchise looking to end the NBA’s longest playoff drought, Wednesday’s win felt symbolic. The Hornets not only showed growth on the court but also energy and excitement that resonated with fans.

“I thought the crowd was awesome,” Knueppel said. “They gave us a lot of juice tonight. We felt the energy right away, and it was pretty special.”

With promising rookies and renewed confidence, Charlotte might finally be building toward something lasting.