As the Charlotte Hornets prepare to open the 2025‑26 NBA season, guard LaMelo Ball appears to be entering the perfect alignment of personal growth and team context to deliver a breakout campaign.

Ball, now 24, posted solid numbers during the Hornets’ five‑game preseason slate: 17.3 points, 5.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game while shooting an efficient 54.5 % from the field and 46.9 % from three across four contests playing 22.7 minutes.

By comparison, during the 2024‑25 preseason he averaged 14.8 points, 5.5 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and one block per game while shooting 38 % from the field and 41.7 % from three across four games playing about 21 minutes.

Those marked gains point to improved efficiency and decision‑making, as well as a heightened confidence in his role.

During the 2024‑25 regular season Ball delivered what remains his best statistical showing: 25.2 points, 7.4 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game, along with 1.1 steals, while shooting 40.5 % from the field and 33.9 % from three in 47 games averaging 32 minutes per contest.

Those numbers confirm the Hornets’ reliance on Ball as their offensive core.

But the supporting context has shifted materially. The Hornets added veteran guard Collin Sexton from the Utah Jazz in return for center Jusuf Nurkic and a 2030 second‑round pick — a move that suggests a desire to bolster back‑court scoring and relieve some ball‑handling pressure. Meanwhile, rookie forward Kon Knueppel (No. 4 overall pick) joins rising wing Brandon Miller, and healthy Miles Bridges returns fully available. That combination gives Ball a deeper cast and added flexibility to operate within a more potent system.

LaMelo Ball had an EFFICIENT preseason: 15.3 PPG

60.7 FG%

55.0 3P%

21.0 MPG@MELOD1P and the Hornets open their season 10/22 vs. Brooklyn on NBA League Pass! pic.twitter.com/TPa9f65hL5 — NBA (@NBA) October 18, 2025

Hornets surround LaMelo Ball with healthy core and upgraded supporting cast ahead of 2025-26

In addition, Charlotte enters the season healthier and more stable than it has in recent years. The franchise, which struggled through a 19‑63 record last season, finally fields a roster with fewer injury‑related caveats and greater upside. With Ball’s preseason surge and the roster upgrades, the Hornets may be poised for their best season since the 2021‑22 campaign, when they won 43 games and advanced to the Play‑In Tournament.

Ball’s effectiveness will be amplified if the Hornets’ supporting pieces take the next step. The addition of Sexton offers an experienced scoring punch; Knueppel supplies shooting and versatile offense; Miller and Bridges provide dual‑threat scoring and positional versatility. If these pieces mesh, Ball’s playmaking and scoring could elevate the team’s ceiling significantly.

Moreover, the improved efficiency in Ball’s preseason — especially his shooting percentages — hints at a refined offensive game. The step from 38 % to 54.5 % in a limited sample should be taken with caution, but it signals progress toward greater shot selection and execution.

The Hornets concluded their preseason with a 2‑3 record after a 113‑108 loss to the New York Knicks on Friday.

While preseason records hold little predictive weight, the competitive track and Ball’s form offer encouraging signals.

Charlotte opens its regular season on Wednesday when it hosts the Brooklyn Nets at 7:00 p.m. ET. With Ball entering at the top of his game and the roster better equipped around him, the Hornets appear to be in the right position for a potentially massive season.