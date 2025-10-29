The Charlotte Hornets have had an up and down start to the 2025-26 NBA season, currently sitting at 2-2 following Tuesday night's blowout road loss at the hands of the Miami Heat. Still, LaMelo Ball has been playing the best basketball of his career to open up this season, and the team looks as promising as it has in years as a result.

Meanwhile, the Hornets' front office is busy scouting the talent in the G League, including the Hornets' own Greensboro Swarm organization. Recently, the Swarm acquired former NCAA tournament standout DJ Burns, who led NC State to the Final Four in the 2024 season.

During a recent interview, fans couldn't help but notice that Burns' jersey looked to be a little tight for the Swarm (via NBACentral on X, formerly Twitter.

“He look like somebody daddy living through his kid suited up for a parents vs kids game,” wrote one fan.

“They gotta get him a bigger jersey,” added another.

Others had thoughts on the NBA G League as a whole.

“This is what I like to see the G-League needs to be used in a Better way and highlighted better There’s no reason Big Names especially Americans aren’t getting more and more chances to work their way to the NBA after college. The overseas game is cool but it’s different than the NBA,” they wrote.

An interesting Hornets team

Meanwhile, up in the big leagues, the Charlotte Hornets are trying to find ways to field a competitive NBA team after failing to do so for the last several years.

As previously mentioned, LaMelo Ball has gotten off to a hot start to the year, but the Hornets have also gotten some strong play out of some of their younger players, including first round draft pick Kon Knueppel.

Overall, if Ball keeps playing at this level and the team's defense improves a bit, it's not hard to envision Charlotte finding a way to compete for a playoff spot, considering the state of the Eastern Conference right now.