The Charlotte Hornets will visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night at Crypto.com Arena. Mark Williams is probable on the team's status report due to return to competition reconditioning.

Here's everything we know about Williams' playing status vs. the Lakers.

Mark Williams playing status vs. Lakers

Williams has not appeared in a game for the Hornets since the team's trade sending him to the Lakers was rescinded due to a failed physical. The 23-year-old center had remained away from the team during the last week, according to Roderick Boone of the Charlotte Observer. Meanwhile, Dalton Knecht, who was supposed to join Charlotte in the trade, returned to action with the Lakers on Wednesday.

A probable tag would indicate that Williams has rejoined the team and has a strong chance to suit up in Los Angeles.

Williams has appeared in 23 games for the Hornets this season, averaging 15.6 points on 58.6 percent shooting with 9.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks in 25.0 minutes per game. His return adds another center to Charlotte's rotation after the team acquired Jusuf Nurkic in a salary dump from the Phoenix Suns at the deadline. Nurkic made his Hornets debut during Wednesday's 102-86 loss to the Orlando Magic, posting nine points and eight rebounds on 3-of-5 shooting in 16 minutes.

Williams' return comes as Charlotte is entrenched in the tank race for Cooper Flagg. The Hornets have lost nine of their last 10 games. They hold the NBA's worst offensive rating during that span, averaging 100.8 points per game on 43/34/80 shooting splits.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have won 12 of their last 15 games, elevating them to fifth in the Western Conference standings. After the deal for Williams fell through, Los Angeles attempted to fill a gaping hole at center by signing Alex Len on the buyout market.