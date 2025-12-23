As NBA trade speculation continues to build with the calendar nearing the new year, the Minnesota Timberwolves are expanding their evaluation of potential point guard options. According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, Minnesota is conducting trade “due diligence” that now includes Charlotte Hornets guard Collin Sexton, rather than franchise cornerstone LaMelo Ball.

Fischer reported that rival executives continue to identify the Timberwolves as one of the Western Conference teams most closely monitoring the guard market as it searches for ways to upgrade its backcourt.

“The various team figures I spoke to in Orlando routinely mentioned Minnesota as the West team which best meets that description. At the very least numerous rivals are curious to see how aggressive the Timberwolves will actually be in their well-chronicled quest to boost their options at point guard.

There are numerous lead guards who have already been mentioned this winter as, depending on circumstance, potentially available on the trade market. Memphis' Ja Morant, Atlanta's Trae Young, Charlotte's LaMelo Ball, Cleveland's Darius Garland, even the Clippers' Harden … all are being monitored in various front offices (to use the ever-popular terminology of the season) in case they become truly gettable. The Wolves' issue, of course, is that they realistically couldn't get in the hunt for any of them — even if it was confirmed that they want to — without parting with Julius Randle or Naz Reid. Which would seemingly create its own issues.

Timberwolves protect Jaden McDaniels as trade diligence expands to Hornets' Collin Sexton

Important footnote: Sources say that Minnesota is adamant that it will not be parting with Jaden McDaniels in any of its forthcoming business. Such reluctance is certainly understandable when McDaniels, at 25, is quietly flirting with 50/40/90 splits while averaging a career-high 15.0 points per game on top of his All-Defensive Team abilities.”

Fischer added that while Chicago has grown more receptive to discussions involving Coby White, Minnesota’s interest is limited by White’s impending unrestricted free agency and modest salary.

“I've likewise heard that Minnesota has conducted some diligence on Charlotte's Sexton. The Wolves seem to be intent on establishing their range of options at the position.

For a team that's been to back-to-back Western Conference Finals, what lever it pulls — if any — could be the most consequential in-season move we see at the top of the West.”

Article Continues Below

According to Fischer, Charlotte’s willingness to listen centers on Sexton rather than Ball as the organization attempts to remain competitive while managing its long-term outlook.

“Sources say that the Hornets, furthermore, are also open for business to a degree, but that might only mean shopping veteran guard Collin Sexton as Charlotte — sporting the league's longest playoff drought at nine seasons and counting — clings to hope that it can still be a Play-In team.”

League-wide trade chatter grows while Minnesota holds course

The reporting coincides with earlier speculation linking Minnesota to guards such as James Harden. Marc Stein previously noted that Harden’s contract presents logistical challenges but is not impossible to move at $39.1 million this season, with a $42.3 million player option for next year.

Despite the growing trade chatter, Timberwolves insider Jon Krawczynski tempered expectations of any immediate move.

“I can tell you that there is absolutely nothing cooking there right now. Could that change down the road? Maybe. He's certainly a name to watch. But nothing percolating yet.”

Sexton, 26, is averaging 15.5 points, 4.2 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game while shooting 48.9% from the field and 36.6% from three across 21 games, including 10 starts. He is in the final year of a four-year, $70.9 million contract and carries an $18.9 million expiring salary.

Charlotte enters Tuesday night’s matchup against the Washington Wizards with a 9–20 record as it looks to snap a two-game skid. Minnesota, meanwhile, sits at 19–10 and will close a three-game homestand against the New York Knicks on Tuesday before traveling to Colorado for a Christmas Day matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night at 10:30 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN.