Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate issued a public apology Wednesday following his involvement in a bench-clearing altercation during Monday night’s 110-104 loss to the Detroit Pistons, a defeat that snapped Charlotte’s nine-game winning streak.

Diabate shared a statement on Instagram addressing the organization and its supporters after the incident, which resulted in multiple suspensions.

“To the Hornets coaches, staff, front office, teammates, and best fans in the NBA

As a player, I pride myself on passion and my commitment to giving everything on the court during every possession. However, in the heat of a highly competitive and physical matchup, I allowed my emotions to get the better of me, and for that, I am truly sorry.

I understand the responsibility I carry as a professional athlete and as a role model. I view this as a learning experience and am fully committed to growing from it both as a player And a person.

The Charlotte fan base has been incredibly supportive since I joined the team, and it is my goal to continue to making a positive impact on the Hornets organization and the Charlotte community as we continue to ascend.

I look forward to many more nights where the Moose Gets Loose, just not that loose!

Thank you for your understanding and continued support

Moose”

The altercation began during a physical exchange between Diabate and Pistons center Jalen Duren. After a foul, tensions escalated as Diabate headbutted Duren, who responded by shoving him in the face. Players from both teams quickly converged, and officials struggled to restore order.

The situation intensified when Hornets forward Miles Bridges entered the fray and struck Duren from behind. Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart then came off the bench and confronted Bridges, further escalating the confrontation.

The NBA handed down suspensions to all four players involved. Diabate and Bridges each received four-game suspensions, Duren was suspended for two games, and Stewart was issued a seven-game suspension for leaving the bench area and engaging in the altercation.

The incident overshadowed what had been a strong stretch for Charlotte. The 24-year-old Diabate has played a significant role in the team’s recent surge, helping guide the Hornets to a 15-9 record in games he has started this season. Across 50 appearances, he is averaging a career-high 8.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 block per game while shooting 63.2% from the field in 25.2 minutes per contest.

Charlotte (25-29) currently sits 10th in the Eastern Conference standings as it looks to maintain momentum despite the suspensions. The Hornets are set to host the Atlanta Hawks (26-29) on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. ET in a matchup with postseason implications before the league shifts focus to 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

Diabate’s apology signals an effort to move forward as Charlotte attempts to regain its footing and continue its climb in the Eastern Conference playoff race.