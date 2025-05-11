The Chicago Bulls are once again staring down a critical offseason. Unlike years past, though, they hold a key asset they haven't possessed in a while: flexibility. After years of chasing win-now results, Chicago has finally positioned itself to either build organically or make a calculated splash in the 2025 free agency market. With financial breathing room and control of their draft capital, the Bulls have real choices. They’ll need to make the right ones if they want to escape the purgatory of mediocrity that has defined the past half-decade.

Recapping the 2024-25 Season: A Tale of Two Halves

The Bulls finished the 2024-25 regular season with a 39-43 record. They ultimately fell short in the NBA Play-in Tournament for the third straight year. At first glance, it might seem like more of the same from a franchise stuck in neutral. Look a little closer, however, and there’s reason for hope. Chicago finished the season on a 17-10 run after the All-Star break. That included a 15-5 record after March 6. That was fifth-best in the NBA during that span.

The surge coincided with several pivotal changes. The February trade that sent Zach LaVine packing helped balance the roster. It also allowed rising star Coby White to take the reins. Meanwhile, 22-year-old Josh Giddey delivered his best basketball since arriving in Chicago. Rookie Matas Buzelis also flashed the versatility and shot-making that made him a top-10 pick. All of that leaves the Bulls with a young, moldable foundation and a war chest of flexibility heading into a critical summer.

Here we will discuss the two players whom the Chicago Bulls must target to sign as they enter the 2025 NBA offseason.

A Bet on the Future

Josh Giddey didn’t receive an early extension. That decision could come back to haunt the Bulls if they play it too safe this offseason. Giddey will be a restricted free agent. This means that Chicago can match any offer. However, letting negotiations drag out could risk chemistry and confidence. Giddey is reportedly seeking around $30 million per year. Yes, that might’ve sounded ambitious in October. That said, his strong second-half play now makes it a reasonable projection.

For Chicago, locking in Giddey is about more than just honoring a breakout campaign. It’s about embracing a clear identity and moving forward with a player who fits their emerging style. Giddey is a 6'8 playmaker who can operate as a jumbo initiator or a secondary creator. His ability to rebound and push the break complements Coby White’s scoring-first mentality. Giddey has also grown more confident as a shooter and defender. In an NBA increasingly dictated by versatility and size at every position, Giddey is an archetype worth investing in.

If the Bulls are serious about their youth movement, then retaining Giddey should be priority number one. Waiting for another team to set the market risks both overpaying and alienating a player who just helped spark your best stretch of basketball in years.

The Ideal Modern Center for Chicago’s Needs

Once Giddey’s situation is resolved, the Bulls should set their sights on adding a defensive anchor who can also space the floor. Enter Myles Turner.

Turner, still only 29, continues to be one of the most underappreciated big men in the NBA. This past season with Indiana, he shot a career-high 39.6 percent from three on over five attempts per game. Those are numbers that rival most starting wings. Hoever, it’s his rim protection that really separates him. Turner has consistently ranked among the league’s top shot-blockers. His presence would immediately address Chicago’s glaring weakness on defense.

In 2024-25, the Bulls allowed the most made field goals in the restricted area per game. Teams feasted at the rim. Nikola Vucevic just hasn’t been able to anchor the paint effectively for years. Plugging in Turner would instantly improve their defensive schemes. He could enable more aggressive perimeter coverage and help mask some of the defensive growing pains from players like Buzelis and Giddey.

Offensively, Turner is a seamless fit. The Bulls ranked third in the NBA in three-point attempt rate. Turner’s ability to stretch the floor keeps the paint unclogged for White’s drives and opens up pick-and-pop opportunities. Simply put, he’s the kind of modern big who allows a coach to be creative on both ends.

Of course, Turner won’t come cheap. He’ll likely command more than the $20 million average annual value of his last deal. To make room, the Bulls may need to move off Vooch's $21.5 million expiring contract. That's a move that makes sense for both cap management and competitive relevance.

A Defining Summer for the Front Office

After years of questionable roster construction and short-term patchwork, coach Billy Donovan and GM Marc Eversley have finally set the stage for something more sustainable. Their cap space should be nearly $60 million below the first apron. As such, the Bulls are one of the few teams positioned to spend smartly without future constraints.

They could choose to slow-play this offseason and let the young core develop further, then go big in 2026. However, there’s a middle ground here. They can lock in Giddey, sign a true defensive anchor in Turner, and allow a reimagined core to test its ceiling. Remember that Lonzo Ball is working toward a potential return and key contributors like White, Buzelis, and Zach Collins are already in place. As such, the Bulls could suddenly look like one of the East’s most intriguing up-and-comers.

It's Time to Act, Not Hesitate

This isn’t just another offseason for the Bulls—it’s a turning point. After years of being stuck between mediocrity and aspiration, Chicago has a rare opportunity to shape its future. The right mix of internal growth and smart additions—starting with Josh Giddey and Myles Turner—could finally set this team on the path to meaningful relevance.

Now it’s up to the front office to make the most of it.