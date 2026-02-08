The Chicago Bulls have an obvious void without Ayo Dosunmu on the floor. His energetic playmaking and defense were critical to their rotation. On Thursday, Dosunmu was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. In exchange, they got Rob Dillingham, Leonard Miller, and four second-round draft picks.

Despite the trade, Dosunmu hasn't forgotten where he came from. On Saturday, Dosunmu posted a touching love letter to his hometown of Chicago on X (formerly Twitter).

“Dear Chicago, You'll always be my first love,” Dosunmu said. “From the halls of Beasley and MPHS to the tunnels of the United Center, you've been with me every step of the way.”

“Thanks to my teammates, #BullsNation, the coaching staff and admin team, media and UC staff for an unforgettable five years!” he said. “Although my time in a Bulls uniform may have come to an end, that's not the story; the story (and blessing) is that it happened. My heartfelt thanks to the Bulls front office for making it so.”

“As I walk confidently through this new door God has opened, rest assured that I'll never forget where I came from-you can take the kid out of Chicago, but never Chicago out of the kid!”

Reflecting on his journey, in 2021, Dosunmu was drafted out of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He played for the Bulls for five seasons, cultivating a persona as a feisty, offensive, and defensive presence. He can score from all spots on the floor, attack the basket, and be disruptive on defense.

As his impact continued this season, Dosunmu is averaging 15.0 points and 3.6 assists per game. He was playing out the final year of his contract.