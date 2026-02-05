The Chicago Bulls hinted at trading away guard Ayo Dosunmu the day before the NBA Trade Deadline. Now that has come to fruition on Thursday. It was confirmed that the Bulls traded Dosunmu to the Minnesota Timberwolves, per Shams Charania of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Just in: The Chicago Bulls have traded Ayo Dosunmu to the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/DOzVoArBsL — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2026

In exchange, the Bulls get guard Rob Dillingham and forward Leonard Miller, along with four second-round draft picks. Along with Dosunmu, Julian Phillips will head to Minnesota.

Additionally, this move comes at a time when the Wolves, as well as the Miami Heat, are apparently gunning for Giannis Antetokounmpo, per Jake Fisher of The Stein Line. Although it is very unlikely that the Milwaukee Bucks would want to let go of their franchise player.

According to Fisher, the Bucks are keeping an eye on Ja Morant.

Article Continues Below

This is the third trade the Bulls made this week. They engaged in a three-way deal with the Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons that sent Kevin Huerter and Dario Saric to Detroit. In exchange, the Bulls got Jaden Ivey from the Pistons and Mike Conley Jr. from the Wolves.

Then, Chicago traded away center Nikola Vucevic to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Anfernee Simons and a second-round pick. On Wednesday, the Chicago Bulls traded Coby White and Conley to the Charlotte Hornets. In return, they get Collin Sexton from Charlotte Ousmane Dieng from the OKC Thunder, and three second-round picks.

Dosunmu, a native Chicagoan, completes five years with the Bulls. In 2021, he was drafted by his hometown team out of the University of Illinois. This season, he is averaging 15.0 points per game and played in 45.

In his last game, Dosunmu scored 17 points and dished out eight assists in a 131-115 loss to the Bucks.