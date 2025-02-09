CHICAGO – The Chicago Bulls look a little bit different than they did a week ago following the big Zach LaVine trade. LaVine faced trade rumors for multiple seasons, and last weekend, the Bulls finally made the big move. Chicago was involved in a three-team trade with the Sacramento Kings and the San Antonio Spurs that sent LaVine to the Kings. The Bulls picked up Zach Collins, Kevin Huerter and Tre Jones. Huerter and Jones are both guards, adding to a roster that was already full at the position.

The Bulls certainly didn't need any more guard depth, but they got some in the Zach LaVine trade. A lot of depth at a position isn't necessarily a bad thing, but it can make things challenging.

“We have an overabundance of guards, quite honestly,” Billy Donovan said to the media ahead of Saturday night's Bulls-Warriors game. “We just do. I think we have 9 guards. It's a lot.”

With a lot of young guys and new faces on the roster, Billy Donovan ideally wants to mix things up with lineups to try to find the pairings that work best. However, that's where the amount of guards becomes a slight issue. There are a lot of guys who can play the position.

The final couple of months of the regular season will be interesting for the Bulls as there are a lot of question marks surrounding the team right now. They will hit the NBA All-Star break either in play-in tournament position or close to it, and from what the team has said this week, it sounds like they have every intention of trying to make a run in the postseason instead of trying to get a better draft pick.

Chicago is currently in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, and the season is shaping up to look a lot like the past few.