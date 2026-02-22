The Chicago Bulls host the New York Knicks on Sunday evening. Bulls guard Anfernee Simons is on the injury report has been ruled out. Simons left the Bulls’ game against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday and did not return. Here’s everything we know about Anfernee Simons’ injury and his playing status against the Knicks.

Anfernee Simons’ injury status vs. Knicks

The Bulls will be short-handed against the Knicks with Simons being ruled out due to injury. He sustained the wrist injury during the first half of the Bulls’ loss to the Pistons, and was ultimately ruled out for the remainder of that game. The Bulls are coming into their game against the Knicks looking to snap an eight-game losing streak.

As it stands, the Bulls are currently 12th place in the Eastern Conference standings and two games back of the Charlotte Hornets for the No. 10 seed and the final play-in spot.

Simons was one of the Bulls’ trade deadline moves, acquiring him in a deal with the Boston Celtics that sent longtime Bull Nikola Vuvecic to Boston. The Celtics also sent a second round pick to the Bulls as part of the deal.

Since the trade, Simons has appeared in six games for the Bulls, including five starts, at a little over 28 minutes per game. He’s averaged 15.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists with splits of 43.8 percent shooting from the field, 32 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 100 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Bulls injury report

-Zach Collins out (right toe sprain)

-Noa Essengue out (left shoulder surgery)

-Jaden Ivey out (left patellofemoral pain syndrome)

-Nick Richards questionable (right foot soreness)

-Anfernee Simons out (left wrist sprain)

-Patrick Williams probable (left hand contusion)

Knicks injury report

-Pacome Dadiet out (G League assignment)

-Miles McBride out (pelvic core muscle surgery)

-Kevin McCullar Jr. out (G League two-way)

-Mitchell Robinson out (left ankle injury management)