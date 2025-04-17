The Chicago Bulls' season is now over as the Miami Heat came into Chicago and handed the Bulls a 109-90 loss in the NBA play-in tournament. This is now the third year in a row that the Heat have ended the Bulls' season in the play-in tournament. It looked like Chicago was poised for revenge this season as they were at home and they have been playing well the past couple of months. However, the Bulls didn't bring their A-game on Wednesday night.

Chicago has one of the best offenses in the NBA and it is one of the best that the franchise has ever seen. Against the Heat, the Bulls failed to score 100 points for the first time since February 11th. This wasn't the same team that we've seen the last two months.

“I think we got out of control of how we’ve played for a long stretch,” Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said, according to a post from Cam Smith.

The Bulls never had a chance in this one as the Heat quickly went up by double-digits, and they never looked back. Miami was up by 24 points by halftime, and they held on to a comfortable lead for the entire second half. Chicago got some momentum as they were able to trim the lead down to 13, but they weren't able to get any closer.

Now, the Bulls are done, and it was another underwhelming season in Chicago. The Bulls have been stuck in this middle ground for a few years now, and the fan base is getting tired of it. The Bulls aren't getting themselves in position to get a top draft pick, but they also aren't showing any signs of competing for championships. This has to end at some point, and it will be interesting to see what direction the team heads in down the road.