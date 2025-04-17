The Chicago Bulls watched the Miami Heat bury them with an astonishing 71-47 halftime lead. Fans threw into a panic online. With fears of an early NBA playoffs exit imminent.

Bleacher Report mocked the Bulls' performance with this “Wow, bro!” flashback.

BULLS FANS AT THE HALF 😅 pic.twitter.com/UwFIyAT0Jo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

DNVR Nuggets even chimed in on X. The account posted the stirring question: “Should I turn this off?”

Another fan expected way more effort out of the home team inside the United Center.

“Did not expect the bulls to lay an egg like this,” the fan shared.

One more fan already predicted the future for the Bulls during the game. The fan stated how Duke star Cooper Flagg “is going to look great in a Bulls jersey.” Basically implying Chicago will build its future soon from the freshman sensation from the Blue Devils.

How the Heat buried the Bulls early

Tyler Herro set the tone for Miami. He banked a one-foot two-pointer for the game's first points. Coby White of Chicago scored the first three points for the host of this play-in game. Josh Giddey then kept the game close by hitting a two-pointer at the 10:23 mark of the opening quarter. Giddey was even a pregame decision due to an injury.

The Heat, however, exploded into a 9-0 run behind Herro scoring four of those points. Haywood Highsmith inflated the lead to 13 by making his 22-foot long distance three, raising the lead to 25-12. Miami closed the first leading 39-23.

Duncan Robinson then increased the lead to 20 — nailing a 25-foot three-pointer. He then responded to Nikola Vucevic's three by hitting a 22-footer to make it 53-33. Davion Mitchell handed Miami the final points of the second quarter — off his eight-foot driving floater.

Chicago tried to chip away in the third. White got the Bulls within 15 on a running pullup jump shot. Miami, however, never lost a double digit lead throughout the third quarter.

Chicago's ball security doomed the Bulls. The host committed 13 turnovers before the fourth. The Bulls also shot just 42.1% from field goal range ahead of the final period.