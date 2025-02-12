ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Detroit Pistons and the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Bulls prediction and pick.

The Detroit Pistons visit the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Wednesday in a crucial Eastern Conference matchup. The Pistons, led by All-Star Cade Cunningham (25.5 ppg, 9.5 apg), aim to build on their recent success and solidify their playoff position. Chicago, despite struggling this season, boasts a potent offense with Coby White's hot streak (27 ppg last week) and strong three-point shooting. The Bulls' improved perimeter defense could be key against Detroit's inconsistent road performance. With the Pistons slightly favored in this back-to-back, expect a closely contested game where Chicago's home-court advantage might keep things interesting until the final buzzer.

Here are the Pistons-Bulls NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pistons-Bulls Odds

Detroit Pistons: -6 (-110)

Moneyline: -235

Chicago Bulls: +6 (-110)

Moneyline: +194

Over: 236.5 (-110)

Under: 236.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pistons vs. Bulls

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, NBA League Pass

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Detroit Pistons are poised to secure a victory against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, capitalizing on their recent momentum and the Bulls' ongoing struggles. Detroit's resurgence this season has been remarkable, with the team currently holding the 6th seed in the Eastern Conference. This turnaround can be largely attributed to the stellar play of Cade Cunningham, who has blossomed into an All-Star caliber player, averaging an impressive 25.6 points and 9.4 assists per game. Cunningham's ability to create for himself and his teammates has been a game-changer for the Pistons, and his partnership with Jalen Duren, who's averaging a double-double with 10 rebounds per game, has given Detroit a formidable inside-out presence.

In contrast, the Chicago Bulls have been mired in mediocrity and struggling to find consistency on both ends of the floor. The Bulls' defensive woes have been particularly glaring, as they're allowing 120.3 points per game, ranking them second-worst in the league. This defensive vulnerability plays right into the hands of Detroit's improved offense, which has been clicking as of late, ranking 14th in offensive rating over their last five games. Furthermore, the Pistons have shown they can compete with the Bulls this season, having already secured a 127-119 victory in their most recent matchup. With Chicago still trying to find their footing after recent roster changes and the Pistons riding a wave of confidence, all signs point to Detroit extending their success against their division rivals and further solidifying their playoff position.

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Chicago Bulls are primed to secure a victory against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, despite their recent struggles. The Bulls' offensive firepower, led by the red-hot Coby White, gives them a significant edge in this matchup. White has been on a tear lately, averaging an impressive 27 points per game over the last week and showcasing his ability to take over games when needed. His scoring prowess, combined with the Bulls' improved three-point shooting, will stretch Detroit's defense and create opportunities for easy baskets. Chicago's ability to knock down shots from beyond the arc, ranking second in the league in total three-pointers made this season, will be a crucial factor in outpacing the Pistons' offense.

Defensively, the Bulls have shown flashes of brilliance, particularly in their ability to limit opponents' three-point shooting. They've held teams to 10 or fewer three-pointers in 16 games this season, ranking tied for third in the NBA in this category. This defensive prowess will be crucial against a Pistons team that has struggled with consistency, especially on the road. The Bulls' experience and home-court advantage at the United Center, where they've won five of their last ten games, should give them the edge needed to overcome the Pistons' young talent. Additionally, Chicago's ability to force turnovers and capitalize on fast-break opportunities will be key in exploiting Detroit's occasional lapses in ball security. With Josh Giddey's playmaking abilities and Nikola Vucevic's presence in the paint, the Bulls have the tools to control the tempo and secure a much-needed victory against their division rivals.

Final Pistons-Bulls Prediction & Pick

In a closely contested Eastern Conference battle, the Detroit Pistons are poised to edge out the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. Cade Cunningham's stellar playmaking and scoring prowess will be the difference-maker, as he orchestrates Detroit's offense with precision. The Pistons' improved team chemistry and recent momentum will overcome Chicago's home-court advantage. While Coby White will put up a valiant effort for the Bulls, Detroit's balanced attack and superior rebounding, led by Jalen Duren, will ultimately secure the win. Expect a tight game throughout, with the Pistons pulling away in the fourth quarter thanks to clutch shooting and key defensive stops to cover the spread on the road in this back-to-back Wednesday night.

Final Pistons-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Detroit Pistons -6 (-110), Over 236.5 (-110)