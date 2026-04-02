The fallout continues for Jaden Ivey after the Chicago Bulls waived him for his bizarre social media behavior. He made anti-LGBTQ remarks, allegedly questioned the personal lives of reporters, and called out Stephen Curry.

If that wasn't enough, Ivey took to social media to admit that he was abusing his wife, Caitlyn, and claimed she cut off contact with him.

However, Caitlyn has come forward to refute the latter, per TMZ.com. On her Instagram page, Caitlyn set the record straight amid receiving a flood of DMs. Essentially, she says that she and Ivey are in regular contact.

“We were communicating all morning of that day,” she wrote on Instagram. “People say things for attention, do not be deceived.”

“If you know me you know I have never once abandoned that man through all the trials.. and I still haven't now,” she wrote.

“There is obviously a lot more going on, so leave your conspiracies and guesses to yourselves.”

Ivey's behavior has prompted calls for him to seek help. He even went as far as saying on a podcast that he attempted suicide multiple times.

After being waived by the Bulls, Ivey is still gonna collect on his $10 million guaranteed salary. Ultimately, Ivey played four games in Chicago and averaged 11.5 points per game.

Before his saga, the Bulls announced that his season was over due to a lingering knee injury.

Ivey and Caitlyn have three young children. He hasn't responded to her rebuttal.

Meanwhile, his future in the NBA is very much unknown.