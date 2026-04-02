The Chicago Bulls are still coming to grips with the saga involving Jaden Ivey. Ultimately, he was waived by the organization after making anti-LGBTQ+ remarks on social media.

After that, Ivey's mental health continued deteriorating with subsequent statements. Furthermore, details have emerged about how he allegedly questioned reporters if they were faithful in their marriages and believed in god.

All this plus more has gotten Bulls' fans wondering why they got him in the first place. However, former player-turned-analyst Stacey King is cutting them some slack, per the Gimme The Hot Sauce Podcast.

In February, Ivey was traded to Chicago from the Detroit Pistons. King says that if Ivey had been a problem, the Pistons would have done something about it.

“ Detroit would have known any kind of issue with this kid before the Bulls would have….You find out about it when he gets in your building,” King said. “Your like wait a minute… This is not the guy we thought we were getting.”

Stacey responds to fans calling out AK and Mark Eversley for acquiring Jaden Ivey: “ Detroit would have known any kind of issue with this kid before the Bulls would have….You find out about it when he gets in your building. Your like wait a minute… This is not the guy we… pic.twitter.com/fidXKNHsy4 — Gimme The Hot Sauce Podcast (@gimmehotsauce21) April 1, 2026

Meanwhile, Ivey is still dealing with the fallout from his behavior. Many are calling for him to seek professional help. At the same time, Ivey's basketball career is very much on hold.

Altogether, Ivey played a total of four games with the Bulls and averaged 11.5 points per game. Before his outing, the Bulls announced that his season was over due to a prolonged knee injury.

King is currently the Bulls' TV analyst for The Chicago Sports Network. He also played on the first three-peat championship teams from 1991 to 1993.