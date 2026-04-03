Even though the struggle remains real for the Chicago Bulls, Matas Buzelis has been a consistent presence for the most part.

Nevertheless, he recognizes that more work needs to be done, beginning with him. Recently, Buzelis was candid about his physique and intends to do something about it this offseason, per Julia Poe of The Chicago Tribune.

“I mean, look at me. I’m skinny as hell,” Buzelis told the Tribune. “I definitely have to add strength. Your body’s a temple, so you really want to take care of it.”

Head coach Billy Donovan concurs.

“He’s got to get stronger,” coach Billy Donovan said. “That’s the biggest thing — fighting over screens, on the glass. Sometimes the strength part neutralizes his athleticism and neutralizes his skills. … For a young player, putting on good quality strength can make them a lot better. He needs that. I think you’re seeing that. I’m glad that’s getting exposed, because that’s something we can address in the offseason.”

Buzelis has been a fixture in the starting rotation and is averaging 29.3 minutes per game. Also, he participated in the NBA Rising Stars Game during All-Star weekend and achieved career highs in points and blocks.

While he recognizes he may not look strong, he compensates with will and determination.

“You don’t have to be strong, but you can play strong,” Buzelis said. “There’s a level of competitiveness that you have to show on the court. It doesn’t matter how light you are. Guys are obviously bigger than me but there’s a level of fight that you have to show. You can stop anybody with your will.”

Buzelis is averaging 16.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.