The Chicago Bulls will visit the New York Knicks on Friday night. Josh Giddey is on the injury report alongside Tre Jones, with both listed as probable. Giddey is dealing with a left hamstring strain, while Jones is dealing with a right ankle sprain. On Wednesday, Giddey didn't play against the Indiana Pacers, who beat the Bulls 145-126. Here's everything we know about Josh Giddey and his playing status vs. the Knicks.

Josh Giddey's injury status vs. Knicks

Given Josh Giddey is probable on the injury report, the assumption is he will be suiting up. Giddey and Jones are fixtures on the injury report these days.

During the second half of the season, Giddey was out for a considerable number of games due to a left hamstring strain. Altogether, he's played in 53 games averaging 17.2 points, 9.2 assists, and 8.4 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Jones at one point in time dealt with the same injury and was out for a period of time.

On Wednesday, Jones played 25 minutes and scored 15 points against the Pacers.

Also, the Bulls are 29-47 heading into Friday night. In addition, they are in the midst of a five-game losing streak. Plus, they have lost eight out of their last ten games.

They are already eliminated from the play-in tournament as well as the playoffs.

Altogether, Giddey has missed 23 games and Jones has missed 17 games.

So when it comes to the question if Josh Giddey is playing tonight vs. the Knicks, the answer is probably.

Bulls injury report

Josh Giddey (left hamstring strain)-Probable

Tre Jones (right ankle sprain)-Probable

Nick Richards (right elbow sprain)-Questionable

Anfernee Simons (left ulnar styloid; fracture)-Out

Jalen Smith (right calf strain)-Out

Guerschon Yabusele (left ankle sprain)-Probable

Knicks injury report

Karl Anthony-Towns (right elbow; right elbow impingement)-Questionable