The Chicago Bulls (29-46) are shifting their focus back to basketball as they prepare to host the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, with guard Tre Jones stating the team is ready to move past the recent attention surrounding Jaden Ivey.

Chicago enters the matchup at the United Center looking to regroup following a turbulent stretch that included Ivey’s release earlier this week. The situation generated significant attention due to Ivey’s off-court comments and behavior, which ultimately led to the organization waiving the 24-year-old guard.

Speaking to K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network, Jones addressed the situation and emphasized the team’s desire to move forward collectively.

“That’s part of the business. Media is always looking for something to talk about. And this is definitely easy to talk about. You don’t see it every day, someone talking about their religion so much in this space. We’re just ready to move on as a group. We all wish him the best and hope he can make a healthy return.”

Jones’ remarks reflect a broader sentiment within the locker room as the Bulls aim to close out the season on a more stable note. With Chicago already eliminated from postseason contention, the team’s remaining games present an opportunity to evaluate its roster and establish consistency heading into the offseason.

Bulls shift focus to roster evaluation and cohesion after Jaden Ivey release

The Bulls’ upcoming opponent, the Pacers (17-58), also enter the contest looking to develop younger talent amid a rebuilding season, with both teams focused on evaluating personnel in the final weeks.

Ivey’s departure marked a brief and eventful chapter for Chicago. Acquired at the trade deadline, he appeared in four games before his release. His on-court production showed flashes of potential, but the off-court controversy quickly overshadowed his contributions.

For the Bulls, the focus now shifts entirely to internal development and cohesion. Jones, who has taken on a steady role in the backcourt, highlighted the importance of maintaining unity as the team navigates the remainder of the schedule.

Chicago’s approach moving forward will likely center on evaluating its current core while preparing for key offseason decisions, including roster construction and potential front office adjustments. As the season winds down, the organization appears intent on turning the page from recent distractions and refocusing on its long-term direction.