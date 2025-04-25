The Oklahoma City Thunder made a major comeback in Game 3 against the Memphis Grizzlies and were able to win the game 114-108 after being down as much as 29 points. It was their defense that came alive in the game that led to the comeback, and Alex Caruso was one of the bright spots of the run, as he finished with four steals and made an impact on every possession. Caruso's performance led to the Chicago Bulls catching strays after the NBA on TNT crew interviewed him.

“Alex Caruso tells TNT this is how he’s played the last couple of seasons in Chicago and now in OKC. Charles Barkley says the TNT crew never watched the Bulls, but they were all going crazy in the studio watching the OKC comeback tonight,” Thunder reporter Brandon Rahbar wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Bulls traded Caruso to the Thunder for Josh Giddey last offseason, and in all honesty, both players were able to help their respective teams this year. Before getting to the Thunder and even the Bulls, Caruso had been known as a solid defender going back to when he was on the Los Angeles Lakers.

At that time, people thought that it was a bad decision for the Lakers not to keep him, and it proved to be a bad move since they haven't been to the NBA Finals since.

When the Bulls traded Caruso to the Thunder, many knew that they were getting a stud, and they've been one of the better defensive teams in the league this season. Throughout the season, the Thunder have gone on big runs during games, and opposing teams can't keep up with them. That's what happened to the Grizzlies, and now they are down 3-0 in the series.

To make things worse, Ja Morant was injured in the game, and it's uncertain what his availability will be for Game 4.