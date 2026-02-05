The Chicago Bulls had an eventful midseason. Expected to be one of the quieter teams at the trade deadline, Chicago was at the forefront of three major trades in the league. They acquired a total of four players and three second-round picks, along with some draft consideration. It's an interesting move for the Bulls, who are once again hovering on the edge of the Play-In Tournament.

The Bulls aren't quite done making moves this deadline. A day after their bevy of moves, Chicago is signing high-flying guard Mac McClung. Most known for his exploits in the NBA Dunk Contest, McClung continues to hang around the league.

“The Chicago Bulls are signing three-time NBA Dunk Contest champion Mac McClung to a two-way contract, per source,” Jake Fischer reports. “He’s in Toronto with the team, where Chicago plays the Raptors tonight.”

McClung came into the league as an undrafted free agent in 2021. Before entering the NBA, McClung became popular on the internet due to his highlight reels. The high-flying guard dazzled fans with his insane athleticism and his creativity on dunks. However, his athleticism wasn't enough to keep him in the league consistently. He spent time in different G League teams, showing occasional flashes when he was called up but never sticking with one team for long.

Where the new Bulls guard made his name, though, is in the Dunk Contest. McClung became a staple of the Dunk Contest over the last few years. His athleticism and his unique dunk ideas have consistently earned him top marks among judges, winning the contest three times now despite not being a full-time NBA player.

McClung's last stint in the NBA before signing with the Bulls was this season, when he started the year on the Indiana Pacers. McClung played in three games before being released by Indy. He averaged 6.3 points during the game. Shortly after being released, McClung signed with the Bulls' G League affiliate.