On Saturday, the Chicago Bulls suffered their eighth straight loss, falling to the Detroit Pistons 126-110. Despite that, Josh Giddey, who is coming back from a recent hamstring injury, achieved quite a feat.

In the process, Giddey joined the likes of Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic as one of eight players to accumulate 300+ rebounds and 300+ assists this season, per Alyssa Bergamini of 670 The Score. The other players include Doncic, Jokic, Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, Deni Avdija, Scottie Barnes, and Julius Randle.

Altogether, Giddey finished his second full game back with 27 points and six rebounds in 27 minutes of play. Additionally, he shot 10 for 16 from the field. Plus, he recorded his seventh 25+ point game this year, tying his career best and leading the team in that category.

Article Continues Below

On Thursday, Giddey played 21 minutes against the Toronto Raptors. He came away with 5 points, five assists, and four rebounds. Giddey only shot 1 for 6 from the field as Chicago lost 110-101 to the Raptors.

Giddey has played in 35 games this season and is averaging 18.2 points, 8.7 assists, and 8.5 rebounds per game. As a result of the loss, Chicago is now 24-33. The Pistons are now 42-13 and have the best record in the East. On Sunday, the Bulls will remain at home to take on the New York Knicks.

Next Tuesday, they will play against the Charlotte Hornets at home. A game in which Giddey's former teammate, Coby White, will return following his trade to Charlotte. After that, the Bulls will close out February with a home game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, Feb. 26.