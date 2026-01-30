The Chicago Bulls gave it their all against the Miami Heat in a rescheduled game on Thursday. However, they sustained their second consecutive loss of the week, 116-113.

With 4.6 seconds left on the clock, the ball found its way into the hands of Coby White. He chucked it from way beyond the arc in an attempt to tie the game at the buzzer. However, it hit off the back iron to no avail.

After the game, White, who finished with 14 points, was disappointed in himself, per K.C. Johnson of The Chicago Sports Network.

“It hurt my heart,” he said. “I got a good look. I’ve hit that shot before.”

Meanwhile, head coach Billy Donovan expressed confidence in White's ability to be the hero. Additionally, he believed White shot the ball with confidence, and as a result, basketball happened.

“I love it for him in terms of his growth,” Donovan said. “I've got a lot of confidence and belief in him. I think Coby leans into these situations to become the player he wants to be. You know you're not going to make them all. I think the thing he'll have to ask himself is, did I shoot with confidence? Was I balanced? Did I go through with all the things I control? And I think he did. I thought he looked good, and he came off confidently. The ball just didn't go in; it happens sometimes.”

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan has confidence in Coby White’s ability to rise to the occasion despite missing three pointer at the buzzer against the Heat pic.twitter.com/hAutTT0xjx — Zachary Draves (@DravesZachary) January 30, 2026

The Bulls are now 23-25 and will head to Miami to take on the Heat on Saturday and Sunday. For the second game in a row, White came up short in being the hero. The Pacers' Aaron Nesmith blocked his shot with 2.9 seconds left in a 113-110 loss.

What led up to Coby White trying to be the hero?

The Bulls played from behind all game long, except for leading 26-24 in the first quarter. In the fourth quarter, Ayo Dosunmu came alive with some big points down the stretch.

At the 3:12 mark, Dosunmu hit a two-pointer to make it 110-102. Then at the 2:47 mark, he hit a 3-pointer to bring the Bulls within five, 110-105. He then followed up with a layup at the 2:05 mark to make it 110-107.

Altogether, he scored 15 points in the quarter and 23 points overall.

A basket by Nikola Vucevic and a pair of free throws by Dosunmu made it a one-point game, 112-111, with 10.1 seconds left. With 7.1 seconds left, White was fouled by Pelle Larson and made both free throws to bring Chicago back within one, 114-113.

Larson made a layup with 4.1 seconds left, and Chicago called a timeout. Then White attempted the 28-footer from beyond the arc with 1.5 left.