The Chicago Bulls haven't been winning a lot of games recently, but they got it done on Thursday night against the Orlando Magic despite dealing with a lot of injury trouble. Both the Bulls and the Magic are in position to make the NBA Play-in Tournament, and the Magic were favored in this matchup as they were at home. The underdog Bulls got the win, however, as the Magic had no answer for Coby White.

Coby White set a new career-high in points on Thursday night as he finished with 44. He was 16-28 from the floor and 7-15 from three. He is a major reason why the Bulls won the game, but he doesn't see it that way.

“It was a total team effort. I don’t look at it like what I did,” White said after the game, according to an article from NBA.com. “I look at it as what we did as a whole, and we got it done. It was a hard fought, very physical game. We matched the physicality and then each and every one of us made some huge contributions, especially down the stretch. Julian (Phillips) and Matas (Buzelis) having to come in and play D (with both Bulls centers fouling out and Nikola Vučević unavailable). Obviously, Tre (Jones with 20 points, 10 in the fourth quarter) made huge plays down the stretch on both ends of the court. Josh (Giddey with 19 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists) was aggressive all game. Everybody who came in played well, Talen (Horton-Tucker), DT (Dalen Terry); everyone contributed to the game in a huge way.”

White led the way, but a lot of other Bulls did step up in a big way to pick up the slack as the team deals with injury trouble. It was a complete performance from almost everybody, and the Bulls will need more like it if they are going to find ways to win down the stretch.

Next up for Coby White and the Bulls is the Miami Heat. The two teams will go to battle on Saturday night in Miami.