ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These are two teams that are desperate for a win. The Bulls are struggling, and the Magic have talent, but they are struggling even more than the Bulls in this game. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Magic prediction and pick.

The Bulls have struggled this season and have lost three of their last four games towards a 24-38 record. With Zach LaVine traded away to the Kings, Nikola Vucevic is the best player on the team. They have a big challenge in this game against the Magic because despite Orlando's struggles they have talent and a solid defense. This is a big opportunity for the Bulls to bounce back.

Orlando has been highly inconsistent on its way to a 29-34 record, and they have lost four straight games and five of their last six games. The roster has talent, thanks to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, but consistency has been a massive issue, and the offense has not done much outside of those two all that consistently. This would be a much-needed win to cling to their playoff hopes.

Here are the Bulls-Magic NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bulls-Magic Odds

Chicago Bulls: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +230

Orlando Magic: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -280

Over: 220 (-110)

Under: 220 (-110)

How To Watch Bulls vs. Magic

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida/Chicago Sports Network

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

Surprisingly, the Bulls have been one of the better offensive teams in the NBA. They are 10th in scoring at 116.5 points per game, 16th in field-goal percentage at 46.3%, and 11th in three-point percentage at 36.6%.

Seven different Bulls have averaged over double digits this season. With LaVine traded away, Vucevic is the scoring leader, averaging 19.1 points per game. Coby White is also the best scoring guard on the team and has slipped into LaVine's place, averaging 18.4 points per game. The Bulls have been very good regarding ball movement, averaging 28.9 assists per game. Josh Giddey is also the assists leader, averaging 6.6 per game.

Vucevic is the best player on this offense without LaVine. They need to rely on him down low and have a few playmakers outside of him, like White. They should score.

The Magic have had so many offensive issues; there's a legitimate argument that they have the worst offense in the NBA. They are 30th in scoring at 104.2 points per game, 27th in field-goal percentage at 44%, and 30th in three-point percentage at 30.7%.

Four different Magic players average more than double digits, and Wagner is the team's best and most consistent scorer, averaging 25 points per game. Banchero is just behind, averaging 24.2 points per game. Banchero is also the leader in assists, averaging five per game.

This offense has been a train wreck all season, but talent and depth are on the roster. You can trust Wagner and Banchero to score all over this Chicago defense in Orlando at home.

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bulls' defense has been nothing short of awful this season. They are 30th in scoring defense, allowing 120.7 points per game, 22nd in field-goal defense at 47.2%, and third in three-point defense at 34.6%.

Vucevic is a beast for this team down low, leading the team in rebounds at 10.3 per game. Matas Buzelis is the team leader in blocks, averaging 0.9 per game. This frontcourt has been a solid unit altogether. The perimeter defense has been more up and down this season. Five players average at least one steal, and Lonzo Ball, who seems likely to play, is the steals leader.

The Magic have struggled on offense, but Banchero might be able to have some success against an opposite defense that has had as many issues as Chicago's.

Magic's defense has been one of the best in the NBA this season, but it has struggled more recently. They are first in points allowed at 105.9 per game, 21st in field-goal percentage defense, allowing 47.1%, and 24th in three-point defense, allowing 36.8% from behind the arc.

This frontcourt has been excellent and is a massive strength. Goga Bitadze and Wendell Carter Jr. are tied for the team lead in rebounds, averaging 7.5 rebounds per game. Then, Bitadze leads the team in blocks with 1.6 per game. The team's biggest strength is its perimeter defense. Five Magic players average at least one steal, and with Jalen Suggs out for the rest of the season, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is the team leader in steals averaging 1.4 per game.

The Magic's defense has had a solid year, but they should be playing much better. They have the talent to be one of the better teams in the NBA, but something isn't clicking. They have the defense to slow down this Bulls' offense.

Final Bulls-Magic Prediction & Pick

The Bulls have a solid offense, but you can't trust their defense. I also think the two best players in this game are in Orlando, with Wagner and Banchero. The Magic do enough in this game to bounce back from their losing streak, win, and cover at home.

Final Bulls-Magic Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic -7.5 (-110)