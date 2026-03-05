The Chicago Bulls visit the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night. Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis are listed as questionable on the NBA Injury Report. Both are coming off ankle sprains sustained on Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Giddey briefly came out but then returned to finish with a double-double of 14 points and 10 assists. Meanwhile, Buzelis came out, but didn't return. Here's everything we know about Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis's injuries and their playing status vs. the Suns.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis injury status vs. Suns

Given that Giddey and Buzelis are listed as questionable, the assumption is that both will suit up against the Suns. Giddey, in particular, has been a fixture on the Injury Report as of late. He recently missed eleven games from late December to January due to a left hamstring strain. Afterward, head coach Billy Donovan placed Giddey on minute restrictions as he segwayed his way back into the lineup.

His first game back was on Jan. 22 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Giddey scored 21 points, including 18 in the first half, along with six rebounds and five assists in a 120-115 win.

Giddey is averaging 17.7 points, 8.4 assists, and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Meanwhile, Buzelis has remained largely intact from injury. Also, he is coming off playing in the NBA Rising Stars Game during All-Star Weekend. He's kept a focus on winning above anything else, even as the Bulls went through a winless February.

Buzelis is averaging 15.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

So when it comes to the question of whether Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis are playing tonight vs. the Suns, the answer is probably.

Bulls injury report

Matas Buzelis (right ankle sprain)-Questionable

Article Continues Below

Josh Giddey (right ankle sprain)-Questionable

Jadne Ivey ( left patellofemoral pain syndrome)-Out

Anfernee Simons (left ulnar styloid; fracture)-Out

Jalen Smith (right calf strain)-Doubtful

Patrick Williams (right quadracepe strain)-Doubtful

Suns injury report

Dillon Brooks (left hand fracture)-Out

Jordan Goodwin (left calf strain)-Out

Mark Williams (left foot soreness)-Out