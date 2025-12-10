LeBron James has crossed paths with countless greats, yet few left a mark on him the way Derrick Rose did. While Rose wrapped up a sixteen year NBA run last season, his imprint still shows up in every conversation about players who reshaped the sport. James made sure the world remembered that influence during a recent episode of the Mind The Game podcast with Steve Nash, per EssentiallySports.

James spoke with real conviction as he revisited their battles. He highlighted Rose’s fearlessness, his explosiveness, and the intensity he carried every night. For James, those memories never faded. They still drive the respect he holds for the former Chicago Bulls star.

“I hope dearly people have not forgotten about Derrick Rose,” James said. “One of the most explosive players I ever played, one of the most competitive players I ever played.”

James reminded listeners that Rose became the youngest MVP in league history at twenty-two. He praised his impact not only on the Bulls but the entire city of Chicago. He credited Rose for inspiring countless kids who grew up watching him attack the rim with unmatched force. James noted that anyone who ever stepped inside the NBA could speak highly of Rose without hesitation.

What Rose Meant to the Game

Before the injuries hit, Rose looked ready to own the next decade. He won Rookie of the Year in 2009 after entering the league as the first pick in 2008. His early years featured blistering speed, highlight finishes, and a connection to Chicago that felt larger than the sport itself.

The setbacks arrived quickly. Rose tore his ACL in 2012 during a playoff win over Philadelphia and missed the rest of the season. He returned with purpose, then suffered a medial meniscus tear that cut another year short. He fought to rebuild his game each time, and James respects that resilience as much as the accolades.

That perseverance, combined with his impact on Chicago, explains why LeBron James wanted fans to keep Rose’s story alive. For him, Rose remains a legend.