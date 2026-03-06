On Thursday, the Chicago Bulls faced a daunting task in their first of a five-game road trip against the Phoenix Suns. How could they win without Matas Buzelis and Josh Giddey in the lineup due to ankle sprains?

Well, they put their boots on and got the job done. The Bulls came away with a 105-103 victory. Overall, they won by leveraging each other's strengths. As a result, everyone stepped up and played a part.

Afterward, Collin Sexton pointed out the strategy going in without Buzelis and Giddey.

“This game meant a lot just because we knew we had to be the first one to throw the first punch and be the more physical team,” Sexton said.

“We all had the next man up mentality. Josh and Matas, they were out. So we had to be ready. We had big shoes to fill and everyone to step up.”

Additionally, he mentioned certain actions by his teammates that led the Bulls to victory. Overall, Sexton credited Nick Richards, Isaac Okoro, Yuki Kawamura, Leonard Miller, Tre Jones, and Guerschon Yabusele.

“Nick had a really good game,” Sexton said. “Isaac played really good defense. Yuki came in and gave us big minutes. Leonard came in. Tre, that was a big-time play. Yabu had that big three. Everyone had a piece of this win, and everyone was ready when their name was called. ”

Sexton finished with a game high of 30 points as well as five assists. In the end, the Bulls won their second out of the last three games. This coming off a winless February.