Heading into NBA Draft lottery night, Chicago Bulls fans knew that they needed a miracle to get the number one overall pick. Still, the lottery was being held in the Windy City, and fans held out hope for that hometown miracle. Coming into the event, the Bulls had a 1.7% chance of getting the first pick and an 8% chance of moving up into the top-four. They ended up getting caught in a tiebreaker with the Dallas Mavericks, and the Bulls lost it and received the 12th overall pick. Then, the Mavericks went on to get the first pick.

The Mavericks had a 1.8% chance of getting the #1 overall pick. Like the Bulls, they needed an absolute miracle, and they got it. Now, Bulls fans are thinking about what could've been if they had won that tiebreaker.

“Can’t believe the Bulls lost Cooper Flagg to a F**KING COINFLIP with Dallas, one fan said. “This s**t is cruel and unfair.”

Bulls fans have been looking for something to celebrate for a long time as the past few years have not been kind. Winning the NBA Draft Lottery would've given the city some hope, but alas, there is only more pain.

“The Bulls lost the coin flip to the Mavericks,” one fan shared. “Bulls fan will never know happiness or peace.”

A lot of fans are saying that the NBA is rigged after the Mavericks landed the #1 pick right after trading Luka Doncic. Some are even saying that the Bulls are cursed.

“The NBA is rigged man,” a fan wrote. “Dallas, of all teams, gets the 1st pick bc of course they do. Traded Luka for kibbles and then they’re just blessed with the 1st pick. Of course, the Bulls lost a coinflip to Dallas that given us this pick bc the #curseofMJ strikes again.”

All in all, Chicago fans are very upset with the results of Monday's lottery.

“So not only has scumbag Nico Harrison s**thoused his way to Cooper Flagg but he managed to do it by winning a coin flip against the Bulls due to a tiebreak for records,” another fan said. “The Bulls were a coin flip away from Cooper Flagg. My head is so hot right now…”

The fact that Nico Harrison and the Mavericks got the pick right after trading away Luka Doncic really makes this one sting more for fans in the Windy City.

“Unbelievable,” one fan said. “The Bulls get screwed out of Cooper Flagg because of a coin flip just like they lost out on Magic Johnson because of a coin flip. And what's more, Nico Harrison just got a huge bailout. A very bad night for the Bulls.”

There was some magic at the NBA Draft Lottery in Chicago on Monday night, but it didn't happen for the hometown Bulls. They will pick 12th in the 2025 NBA Draft.