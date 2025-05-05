Another offseason is upon us, and the Chicago Bulls are in a familiar position. The Bulls once again made a run to the postseason as they earned the nine-seed in the Eastern Conference, and for the third straight year, Chicago had its season ended in the play-in tournament by the Miami Heat. It wasn't that surprising for Bulls fans as the team hasn't made a lot of changes in recent years, and the fan base continues to grow restless.

The Bulls did make a couple of big moves compared to recent years as they traded away Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. However, none of those trades changed what the Bulls were doing on the basketball court. Chicago has been stuck in an awkward middle ground where they aren't good enough to actually do anything in the playoffs, but they aren't bad enough to get any game-changing draft picks.

This season, the Bulls finished with a 39-43 record. Fans in the Windy City are hoping for change this offseason, and the team would need to make some big moves for that to happen. Here are a few things that are on Bulls fan's offseason wishlist:

Bring a superstar to Chicago

This is definitely wishful thinking, but right now, Bulls fans are dreaming about bringing one of the best players in the NBA to the Windy City. While it is unlikely, there is more hope this offseason than there has been in the past. The reason for that is because of the uncertainty surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic.

After an early playoff exit, it is looking more and more likely that the Milwaukee Bucks trade Giannis. He has spent his entire career in Milwaukee, and a lot of people thought that he would never leave. Now, it's a possibility, and it would make sense for the Bulls to pursue him.

The Bulls could also try to land Nikola Jokic if the Denver Nuggets are going to trade him. After the Nuggets recently fired their head coach and GM, and there have been some trade rumors surrounding Jokic. He has a good fan base in Chicago because of the big Serbian population, so the Bulls are an attractive destination.

Chicago is a good destination for both of these players and superstars in general. It's a great location and the Bulls have an incredibly rich history. It's time for the Bulls to be competitive again, and one of these players could make that happen. The issue: The Bulls probably don't have enough to offer either of these teams.

A change in leadership

It's not a secret that Bulls fans aren't happy with how the team is being run. They aren't happy with the front office, and they also aren't happy with head coach Billy Donovan. Donovan has had a lot of success as a head coach and he even earned a spot in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. However, the Bulls haven't seen a lot of winning since he got to Chicago.

The question is, is it really Billy Donovan's fault for the lack of success? The front office makes a lot of the bigger decisions, and Donovan hasn't been given a lot to work with. Still, a lot of Bulls fans want to see the team move on to a new head coach.

Trade Nikola Vucevic

Lastly, Bulls fans want to see the team trade away Nikola Vucevic. The team is trying to build a core of young talent, and Vucevic not only doesn't fit the mold, but he is also getting paid a lot of money. His contract hasn't panned out the way that the Bulls were hoping, and there is going to be a lot of trade chatter surrounding him this offseason.

The Bulls fan wishlist for the offseason could really go on forever, but for now, we'll leave it at that. From the less likely trade to bring a superstar to Chicago, to a trade that probably should've happened already, there is a lot in between that can go down this offseason in the Windy City.