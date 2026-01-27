During the Los Angeles Lakers’ only visit to the Windy City last season, they left stunned after a Josh Giddey full-court shot that won the game for the Chicago Bulls. And on Monday night, during the Lakers’ annual stop in Chicago, Giddey hit another full-court shot, although this one did not count as it occurred after the referee’s whistle, and the stakes were not nearly as high.

Monday’s full-court shot from Josh Giddey came in the fourth quarter of the Bulls’ game against the Lakers, but the Lakers had a larger lead and it was not at the end of the game. Last season, the Lakers found themselves trailing by a point in the final seconds of the game.

Austin Reaves drove the basket and finished the play with a little over three seconds left in the game. The Bulls had no timeouts and had to go length of the court to have a shot at the win. Instead of pressuring the ball, the Lakers allowed Giddey to dribble unimpeded up to the halfcourt line where he put up a poorly contested shot that found the bottom of the net.

The Lakers would grab the win this season, 129-118. With the loss, the Bulls fell back to .500 at 23-23. They are half a game behind the Orlando Magic for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference standings, and just a full game up on the Atlanta Hawks for No. 9.

Giddey has been a revelation for the Bulls this season, and he’s made the case for his first All-Star selection. Coming into Monday’s game, he had appeared in 32 games, including 22 starts, at a little over 32 minutes per game. He’s been averaging a career-high 18.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 8.9 assists with splits of 46.4 percent shooting from the field, 37.3 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 76.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.