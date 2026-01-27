It's been almost a year since Josh Giddey hit a half-court buzzer beater to carry the Chicago Bulls to victory over the LA Lakers. That moment still resonates as the Bulls take on the Lakers for the first time since.

Head coach Billy Donovan took time out to reflect during his pre-game press conference.

‘It was certainly a wild twelve seconds,” Donovan said. “There was a lot of points scored in twelve seconds. I know that the half-court shot is what everybody talks about, but I thought Josh did a great job at the play before and kind of shoot the gap and generate the steal, which allowed for Patrick Williams to make the three. But I do think in a long NBA season of 82 games, you have some wild, crazy finishes, so to speak. That was as wild as it gets.”

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan reflects on Josh Giddeys half court buzzer beater against the Lakers a year ago. “Certainly a game both teams will remember” ⁦@ClutchPoints⁩ pic.twitter.com/RXESXWDCdC — Zachary Draves (@DravesZachary) January 26, 2026

At the same time, Donovan isn't quite sure how that upped the ante for Giddey.

“I don't know necessarily what it has done for Josh because they're onto the next game, there's another game coming, and obviously, you're talking about something that happened back in March. Certainly, I think both teams will remember that game.”

Meanwhile, Giddey is coming off a recent hamstring injury. He is currently on minute restrictions. Last Saturday, he played 24 minutes and scored four points as the Bulls defeated the Boston Celtics 114-111. He also had 10 assists and eight rebounds. Giddey is averaging 18.8 points, 8.9 assists, and 8.8 rebounds per game.

The shot that helped put Josh Giddey on the map

It was arguably that buzzer-beater that made Giddey a staple with the Bulls. Furthermore, it happened in the context of him having a decent second half of the season.

After the All-Star break, Giddey averaged 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game. Over the summer, Giddey's efforts were rewarded with a four-year $100 million contract.

Essentially, that one shot, along with everything else, gave the Bulls reason to put their trust in him.