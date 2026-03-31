As Michigan moved from the Sherrone Moore era to Kyle Whittingham, the new coaching staff has worked hard on the recruiting trail. They did inherit come comittments fromn the old regime, including an offensive lineman with plenty of offers committing to Michigan.

Now, that same stud lineman has backed off his commitment, according to Ethan McDowell of Rivals.

Tristan Dare, who originally committed to the program in August 2025, has decided to reopen his recruitment. He originally chose Michigan after visiting in June of 2025, choosing the school over the likes of Penn State, Oklahoma, and Ohio State.

Grant Newsome was the primary recruiter, but he left with the old staff. Meanwhile, Dare continued his commitment with new coach Jim Harding, who visited Dare in January.

“When coach Harding came to see me at my house in January we talked about a lot of different topics,” Dare told Rivals. “I enjoyed getting to know him as a person and he also asked a lot of questions to try and get to know me. I appreciated that. We did also talk football and about Spencer Fano.”

“I wanted to know what made him special and his development as a college player. He is a clear first-round pick. Coach Harding has a strong track record and I am confident that I can develop under his leadership. It’s all up to me but I was encouraged to hear the characteristics of players that have been successful with his coaching and am grateful for that opportunity,” Dare continued.

Initially, Dare held on to his commitment, although he did pick up offers from Virginia Tech, TCU, Purdue, Arkansas, Stanford, and Northwestern after Moore was fired. He also did not plan any visits and has not taken any since the dismissal of Moore.

Still, as changes continue in the Michigan program and Kyle Whittingham gets his first staff set up, Dare decided to open up his recruitment. Michigan still has five commitments to the 2027 class, but has lost two since the coaching change.