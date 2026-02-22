On Saturday, Kevin Huerter made his return to Chicago as part of the Detroit Pistons against the Bulls. It was his first time back with his former team after he was part of a three-team deal involving the Pistons and the Minnesota Timberwolves. A deal that would send Jaden Ivey to the Bulls from the Pistons.

Before the game, Huerter spoke out for the first time about the impact of the seven trades the Bulls made, per K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Sports Network.

“We were sitting at .500 all year,” Huerter said. “It could’ve gone either way. As players, you have to expect everything. But seven trades, I don’t know if I expected that.”

In a subsequent quote, Huerter described the transition of experiencing his second straight mid-season trade.

“The transition is always tough. But coming to a team that’s No. 1 in the East and competes their ass off, it definitely makes it easier on the court.”

Last season, Huerter came to Chicago as part of another three-way trade that sent Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings. Additionally, the Bulls got Huerter and Tre Jones from the San Antonio Spurs and Zach Collins from the Kings.

This year, Huerter is averaging 10.3 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. So far, he has played in four games for the Pistons and is averaging 4.3 points per game. Meanwhile, he is out with back tightness.

The Pistons entered Saturday with a 41-13 record, the best record in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Bulls are 24-32 and in the midst of a seven-game losing streak.