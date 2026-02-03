The NBA trade deadline is set for Thursday afternoon, and things have been heating up so far this week. On Tuesday, that continued with a three-team deal that featured the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Detroit Pistons.

“Just in: Chicago, Minnesota and Detroit have agreed to a multi-team deal that sends Jaden Ivey and Mike Conley Jr. to the Bulls and Kevin Huerter and Dario Saric to the Pistons, sources tell ESPN. Detroit also receives a 2026 first-round protected swap from Minnesota,” reported NBA insider Shams Charania of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

With this move, the Pistons have officially ended the Jaden Ivey experiment that began when he was a lottery pick a few years ago. Ivey has not performed up to expectations this season on the heels of his devastating injury last year, and now, he will get a fresh start on a Bulls team that has a much younger timeline.

Meanwhile, the Pistons will add some much-needed perimeter shooting in the form of Huerter, and a veteran presence in Saric.

For the Timberwolves, this move seems to be setting the stage for a potential deal to come over the next two days. Conley lost his starting job this year for the Timberwolves in favor of Donte DiVincenzo, and now, fans are buzzing that this latest deal could pave the way for a potential trade for Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant, or even disgruntled Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

In any case, the NBA trade deadline is set for Thursday afternoon.