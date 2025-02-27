CHICAGO – Nikola Vucevic is out once again for the Chicago Bulls due to right calf tightness. Vucevic last played on Saturday in a loss against the Phoenix Suns, and he missed Monday's win against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Bulls are taking on the Los Angeles Clippers at home Wednesday night.

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan provided an update on Nikola Vucevic before Wednesday night's game against the 76ers, and it doesn't sound like the big man should be out for much longer.

“[We’re] not worried about anything being serious,” Billy Donovan said to the media. “What they’re concerned about is him having some discomfort there [right calf] and some soreness there, and not having it linger into something. So, they've been pretty proactive with him. I really trust Vooch [Nikola Vučević]. The one thing about him is he's a guy that always plays through stuff. So, when he's talking about something, it's something we probably just need to make sure we really, really manage. He's been really good in terms of being in the league for a long time and knowing his body.”

It's definitely good to hear that the Bulls aren't too worried about the injury at this point. The last thing they need is their starting center missing significant time right now as they try to make a push for the play-in tournament.

The injury report is pretty full for the Bulls on Wednesday as Ayo Dosunmu, Jalen Smith and Patrick Williams are all out as well. Those three, as well as Vucevic, all play pretty significant minutes.

Chicago ended a six-game losing streak with a crucial victory against the 76ers on Monday, but they need to keep that going if they want to make it to the postseason. Getting all four of these injured players back soon would certainly help the cause. The Bulls have avoided serious injury trouble for the most part this year, so let's hope that continues during the final month and a half of the regular season.