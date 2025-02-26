ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Clippers are in the Windy City to take on the Chicago Bulls Wednesday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Bulls prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Clippers-Bulls NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Clippers-Bulls Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: -8 (-110)

Moneyline: -300

Chicago Bulls: +8 (-110)

Moneyline: +245

Over: 228.5 (-110)

Under: 228.5 (-110)

How To Watch Clippers vs. Bulls

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: ClipperVision, Chicago Sports Network

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bulls are one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA. They allow 120.4 points per game, which is the second-most in the league. Additionally, the Bulls have allowed teams to make the most field goals per gam while opponents shoot 47.4 percent from the floor. Along with that, Chicago allows the second-most assists per game while not forcing too many turnovers. Los Angeles should be able to take advantage of this poor defense and put up some points. If they can do that, they will cover the spread.

The Clippers are one of the better defensive teams in the league. They allow 108.5 points per game this season, and teams shoot just 45.8 percent from the field against them. With that, Los Angeles does a great job defending the perimeter, and if they do foul, they foul the right players. Opposing teams have the sixth-lowest free throw percentage against the Clippers. Los Angeles should be able to keep the Bulls to a lower score, which will help them cover the spread on the road Wednesday night.

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

Chicago is coming off their best game of the season. They put up 142 points in their 32-point win over the Philadelphia 76ers. This was despite the absence of Nikola Vucevic. However, Josh Giddey has been a massive presence for the team. In his last three games, Giddey has put up 25.3 points per game to go along with 13.3 rebounds, and 6.7 assists. He has been the best player on Chicago lately and the Bulls will need him to keep it up if they are going to have any chance to cover the spread.

The Clippers have lost their last three games, so they are not playing well at the moment. In those three games, the Clippers have not done the best job scoring. Los Angeles is averaging 106.0 points per game during their losing streak, they are shooting 43.8 percent from the floor, and 29.7 percent from beyond the arc. The Clippers are clearly not playing well offensively, and the Bulls have to take advantage of that. If they can keep the Clippers to 110 points or below, they will have a much better chance to cover the spread Wednesday night.

Final Clippers-Bulls Prediction & Pick

The Clippers are the better team, there is no question about that. However, Los Angeles is not playing good basketball. Chicago was playing bad themselves, but they are coming off a huge win over the 76ers Monday night. Will the Bulls be able to build off that win? I am not so sure about that. Expect the Clippers to end their losing streak and get back to playing good basketball in this one. I will take the Clippers to cover the spread.

Final Clippers-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Clippers -8 (-110)