The Green Bay Packers have good news with Jordan Love ready to go, and Trevon Diggs facing no limitations. However, the Packers listed six players as questionable on their injury report for the Bears game, according to a post on X by Rob Demovsky.

“Packers list six as questionable:

RT Zach Tom (back/knee)

S Javon Bullard (knee)

WR Dontayvion Wicks (concussion protocol)

QB Malik Willis(right shoulder/hamstring)

LB Nick Niemann (pectoral)

DL Warren Brinson (foot)”

Tom, the starting right tackle, practiced on Tuesday and Wednesday, giving the team hope. However, he didn’t make it to practice on Thursday, pushing his status to questionable.

Bullard would be a key absence if he can’t go. He’s needed as a slot defender.

Packers hoping for better injury news come Saturday

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said the team decided to give Tom a rest, according to Packers.com.

“He’s looked good in practice,” LaFleur said. “Like I tell you all the time, we’ll give him up to the game. And if he can go, he’ll be out there.”

LaFleur said overall, the team is ready to face the rival Bears.

“I think guys are excited,” LaFleur said. “The energy’s been outstanding. It’s the playoffs. That’s to be expected. I think guys are loose, though. And trying to treat it as normal as any other game.”

Having Love back behind center, especially with Willis questionable, should help the mood of the team, too. Love said he believes he’s good to go. And the layoff doesn’t seem long to him, according to ESPN.

“No, it doesn't really,” Love said Wednesday. “I think still just practicing all week, staying locked in. Obviously suited up last week, was ready to go. But yeah, you know, it's been a couple weeks. But no, it doesn't feel like that, just staying with it in practice.”

LaFleur said Love has been fine in practice.

“He looked good,” coach Matt LaFleur said of Love's practices the last couple of weeks. “He had, I would say, a pretty normal workload, so he looked good.”