The Chicago Bulls are a team that is apparently open for business with the NBA trade deadline approaching. While major changes may or may not be on the horizon, the Bulls in the meantime, had a big game on Wednesday against the defending champion Boston Celtics. The Bulls were hit with a little bad news, however, as Talen Horton-Tucker was ruled out for the rest of the game due to an injury, as per K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network.

Prior to suffering the injury during the Bulls' game against the Celtics, Talen Horton-Tucker had played only two minutes and did not register a single stat. Johnson reported that Horton-Tucker's injury was a shin injury. Obviously moving forward, his injury status is going to be one to monitor.

The sixth-year guard has been playing a steady role for the Bulls off the bench this season, a year in which it's shaping up to be disappointing yet again as Bulls fans have become accustomed to.

Talen Horton-Tucker initially signed with the Bulls as a free agent in the offseason and ended up making the team's final roster out of training camp. He was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers with the No. 46th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

This season, he has appeared in 39 games with the Bulls, at a little over 11 minutes per game. He's been averaging 6.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists with splits of 45.7 percent shooting from the field, 38.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 72.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Horton-Tucker played three seasons for the Lakers and was a part of their 2020 championship team as a rookie. Following the 2021-22 season, the Lakers traded him to the Utah Jazz along with Stanley Johnson in exchange for Patrick Beverley. Horton-Tucker played two seasons with the Jazz before signing with the Bulls.