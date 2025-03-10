The Chicago Bulls traded their best player, Zach LaVine, to the Sacramento Kings back in February, and one of the players that came to Chicago in the deal is Tre Jones. Jones was with the San Antonio Spurs before the trade, and he has been playing well since joining the Bulls.

Tre Jones has been in double figures in five of the Bulls' last six games. His most recent performance was a big one as he had an efficient 15 points on Saturday night as the Bulls took down the Miami Heat on the road.

The Bulls have won two games in a row for the first time since early January. Beating the Heat was important for that statistic, but also because of the fact that Miami is in front of the Bulls in the standing. Jones was an efficient 7-11 from the floor in the win, and head coach Billy Donovan had a lot of praise for him after the contest.

“He’s got something, he’s got the IT factor to me,” Billy Donovan said, according to an article from NBA.com. “He really does. He’s just a winner. You can look at size and length for position and he probably doesn’t have any of those things. But he has really good speed, he’s really tough, he’s got a high IQ, he understands competition. He can really stay in the moment and compete. The last two games on the road he’s been great. He’s got a lot of substance, a lot of competitive character to him. He made a big three in the Orlando game, he made a big one tonight. I really felt a lot of our guys did a lot of good things other than scoring.”

Tre Jones scored in double figures just twice this season while he was with the Spurs. He already has six double-digit performances with the Bulls. He is adjusting well to a new role, and the Bulls are happy to have him.