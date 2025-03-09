Josh Giddey replicated a Michael Jordan stat line with his latest performance for the Chicago Bulls in Saturday's game against the Miami Heat.

In 37 minutes of action, Giddey finished with 26 points, 12 assists, 10 rebounds, a steal, and a block. He shot 9-of-15 from the field, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc.

He has a true-shooting percentage of 74%, proving to be crucial in leading the Bulls to the 114-109 victory over the Heat on the road.

With the stat line, he joined Jordan as the only Bulls players in franchise history to achieve those numbers or better, per StatMuse.

What's next for Josh Giddey, Bulls

Quite a noteworthy feat for Josh Giddey to have with the Bulls, joining the likes of Michael Jordan with a significant stat line.

This season, Giddey is averaging 13.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per game after 58 appearances. He is shooting 45.4% from the field, including 36.8% from downtown. He has stepped as a key player in the Bulls' offense, being involved in scoring, rebounding and playmaking at all times.

His performance against the Heat was another huge example of his impact. The team trailed for a majority of the game, being down 89-78 to start the fourth quarter. However, he helped them explode for 36 points as they completed the 17-point comeback to secure the road win.

Six players scored in double-digits for the Bulls, including Giddey. Coby White had 21 points, three rebounds and three assists on 6-of-16 shooting overall. Zach Collins put up 18 points and 15 rebounds as Tre Jones contributed with 15 points and five assists. Meanwhile, Matas Buzelis provided 13 points and five rebounds.

Chicago improved to 26-38 with the win, holding the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are 3.5 games behind the Heat and Orlando Magic, remaining in the race for a play-in spot.

Following Saturday's win over the Heat, the Bulls will prepare for their next matchup. They face the Indiana Pacers on March 10 at 8 p.m. ET.