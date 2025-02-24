Size plays a huge role in NBA basketball. However, a lot of basketball fans will also agree that size isn't everything. In fact, throughout NBA history, we've witnessed a number of undersized players make a splash in the league.

Yuki Kawamura is the smallest NBA player today. But despite the odds, he was able to make it to the Grizzlies' opening night roster, as he's currently signed to a two-way deal. Here is a look at Yuki Kawamura and the nine smallest guards that took the NBA by storm.

Check out the gallery.

Yuki Kawamura (5'8)

Yuki Kawamura is the shortest NBA player in the league today. After a solid showing for Japan at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Memphis Grizzlies took notice and signed Kawamura to a two-way deal. It made him the fourth Japanese NBA player. Since the preseason, Kawamura has showed that he belongs in the NBA. Thanks to his elite playmaking and steady ball handling, the Grizzlies have utilized him as a facilitator off the bench.

Muggsy Bogues (5'3)

Although Muggsy Bogues was the shortest NBA player in history, there's no doubt that he has made a significant impact to the game. Bogues was one of the main pieces of the Charlotte Hornets squad that emerged as a legitimate contender in the '90s. Bogues' playmaking and crazy athleticism allowed him to make a mark in the league.

Nate Robinson (5'9)

Speaking of crazy athleticism, that's just what Nate Robinson possesses to compensate for his lack of size. Robinson was an unusual specimen at his position. His athleticism allowed him to score in multiple ways against bigger defenders. But more importantly, Robinson's dunking ability was what established him in the NBA. In fact, he is a three-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest Champion.

Spud Webb (5'6)

Before there was Nate Robinson, the league enjoyed watching the athleticism of Spud Webb. Webb also stood well below six feet. However, his insane hops were a spectacle to watch. Despite his lack of size, Webb was capable of dropping huge scoring nights. Furthermore, he even ruled the 1996 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

Against all odds, Isaiah Thomas has one of the best underdog stories in NBA history. After being selected as the 60th-overall pick in the second round by the Sacramento Kings, Thomas knew he had to earn his minutes. The last pick of the 2011 NBA Draft worked his way into the All-Rookie Second Team. Furthermore, a move to the Boston Celtics ultimately transformed him into an MVP candidate, paving the way for two All-Star Game appearances and an All-NBA Second Team selection.

Calvin Murphy (5'9)

Speaking of guards under six feet tall that made the All-Star Game, count Calvin Murphy into the conversation. Murphy's quickness made up for his lack of height. This allowed him to be the Houston Rockets' playmaker for several seasons. Aside from being a onetime NBA All-Star, Murphy was also an All-Rookie First Team selection despite going undrafted.

Hailing all the way from Puerto Rico, J.J. Barea doesn't have much size. However, no one can deny that he had a huge heart when it came to basketball. Unfazed when tasked to defend bigger players, including LeBron James at the 2011 NBA Finals, Barea's pesky defense earned him a place in the NBA. Barea's quickness, on-the-ball defense, and playmaking were crucial contributions to the Mavericks' championship run in 2011.

Earl Boykins (5'5)

Another undersized player that clearly defied the status quo was Earl Boykins. More often than not, Boykins was easily the shortest player on an NBA court. However, make no mistake, this is a player that the defense couldn't slouch on. In fact, just ask the Detroit Pistons, when they allowed Boykins to set the NBA record for the smallest player to drop at least 30 points.

Standing at six feet tall, Allen Iverson isn't a small human being by any means. However, at that size, Iverson was still undersized for his position in the NBA. Nonetheless, Iverson's ball-handling and scoring, capped off by his signature Killer Crossover, elevated him into an MVP. Moreover, he was also the franchise cornerstone for the Philadelphia 76ers that made it all the way to the 2001 NBA Finals.

Speaking of undersized guards, Kemba Walker's six feet stature wasn't exactly ideal given the influx of bigger guards in the NBA. Nonetheless, Walker's quickness and ability to score allowed him to be the face of the Charlotte franchise for several seasons. Walker was also a four-time NBA All-Star and an All-NBA Third Team selection. Moreover, a lot of NBA fans won't easily forget when Cardiac Kemba was a thing to look forward to when the game was on the line.